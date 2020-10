ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Several recreational vehicles caught on fire on the parking lot of a travel store in Orange Park earlier this afternoon.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene near Blanding Boulevard and Longchamp Drive around 4:00 p.m.

JFRD released video of tall flames taking taking over at least 3 RVs parked side-by-side.

Firefighters say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.