72ºF

Local News

DCPS ends curbside meal service at 29 schools over low turnout

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Duval County Public Schools, Jacksonville, Education, Facing The Fall
Duval County Public Schools is ending curbside meal service at 29 of the district's schools.
Duval County Public Schools is ending curbside meal service at 29 of the district's schools. (Courtesy of TeamDuval.org)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools ended curbside meal service at 29 public schools Monday due to a lack of interest, the school district announced on its blog.

With many families choosing to have their students learn from home during the pandemic, the school district has been providing curbside meal service since the school year began. But 29 of those schools have seen low participation, 11 of them with no turnout whatsoever.

STAY INFORMED: Subscribe to our Facing the Fall email newsletter

As a result, the district halted curbside meal service at those schools Monday.

In lieu of those sites, meals will be available for pickup at alternate schools, each located less than a half-mile away from the schools where the service is no longer offered.

Check the chart below to see if your student’s school was affected (app users click here):

SchoolAvg. Meals/DayAlternate SiteDistance (Miles)
Alden Road Exceptional Student0Sandalwood High.10
Paxon School for Advanced Studies0Biltmore.20
James Weldon Johnson Middle1Biltmore.20
Fletcher Middle School1Fletcher High.20
Terry Parker High0Parkwood Heights.20
R V Daniels Elementary1Susie Tolbert.20
Twin Lakes Middle2Twin Lakes Elementary.20
Kirby Smith Middle2Andrew Robinson.25
Oak Hill Academy0Jeff Davis Middle.25
Kernan Trails Elementary3Kernan Middle.25
Mandarin Middle2Mandarin Oaks Elementary.25
Greenfield Elementary0Southside Middle.25
Landmark Middle4Abbess Park.30
Palm Ave. Exceptional Student1Biltmore.30
San Pablo Elementary3Fletcher High.30
Mandarin High3Greenland Pines.30
RL Brown Gifted and Talented School4Long Branch Elementary.30
Highlands Middle1Pine Estates.30
Mt. Herman Exceptional Student0Darnell Cookman.40
Lake Shore Middle0Bayview Elementary.50
Frank H Peterson Academies3Gregory Drive.50
Baldwin Junior-Senior High0Mamie Agnes.50
George W Carver Elementary0Northwestern Legends.50
Arlington Middle0Parkwood Heights.50
Jean Ribault Middle2Ribault High.50
Sallye B Mathis Elementary7Ribault High.50
Matthew Gilbert Middle1Long Branch Elementary.50
YM/YWLA at Eugene Butler Middle2SP Livingston.50
Douglas Anderson High0Spring Park Elementary.50

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.