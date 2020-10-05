DCPS ends curbside meal service at 29 schools over low turnout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools ended curbside meal service at 29 public schools Monday due to a lack of interest, the school district announced on its blog.
With many families choosing to have their students learn from home during the pandemic, the school district has been providing curbside meal service since the school year began. But 29 of those schools have seen low participation, 11 of them with no turnout whatsoever.
STAY INFORMED: Subscribe to our Facing the Fall email newsletter
As a result, the district halted curbside meal service at those schools Monday.
In lieu of those sites, meals will be available for pickup at alternate schools, each located less than a half-mile away from the schools where the service is no longer offered.
Check the chart below to see if your student’s school was affected (app users click here):
|School
|Avg. Meals/Day
|Alternate Site
|Distance (Miles)
|Alden Road Exceptional Student
|0
|Sandalwood High
|.10
|Paxon School for Advanced Studies
|0
|Biltmore
|.20
|James Weldon Johnson Middle
|1
|Biltmore
|.20
|Fletcher Middle School
|1
|Fletcher High
|.20
|Terry Parker High
|0
|Parkwood Heights
|.20
|R V Daniels Elementary
|1
|Susie Tolbert
|.20
|Twin Lakes Middle
|2
|Twin Lakes Elementary
|.20
|Kirby Smith Middle
|2
|Andrew Robinson
|.25
|Oak Hill Academy
|0
|Jeff Davis Middle
|.25
|Kernan Trails Elementary
|3
|Kernan Middle
|.25
|Mandarin Middle
|2
|Mandarin Oaks Elementary
|.25
|Greenfield Elementary
|0
|Southside Middle
|.25
|Landmark Middle
|4
|Abbess Park
|.30
|Palm Ave. Exceptional Student
|1
|Biltmore
|.30
|San Pablo Elementary
|3
|Fletcher High
|.30
|Mandarin High
|3
|Greenland Pines
|.30
|RL Brown Gifted and Talented School
|4
|Long Branch Elementary
|.30
|Highlands Middle
|1
|Pine Estates
|.30
|Mt. Herman Exceptional Student
|0
|Darnell Cookman
|.40
|Lake Shore Middle
|0
|Bayview Elementary
|.50
|Frank H Peterson Academies
|3
|Gregory Drive
|.50
|Baldwin Junior-Senior High
|0
|Mamie Agnes
|.50
|George W Carver Elementary
|0
|Northwestern Legends
|.50
|Arlington Middle
|0
|Parkwood Heights
|.50
|Jean Ribault Middle
|2
|Ribault High
|.50
|Sallye B Mathis Elementary
|7
|Ribault High
|.50
|Matthew Gilbert Middle
|1
|Long Branch Elementary
|.50
|YM/YWLA at Eugene Butler Middle
|2
|SP Livingston
|.50
|Douglas Anderson High
|0
|Spring Park Elementary
|.50