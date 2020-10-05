DCPS ends curbside meal service at 29 schools over low turnout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools ended curbside meal service at 29 public schools Monday due to a lack of interest, the school district announced on its blog.

With many families choosing to have their students learn from home during the pandemic, the school district has been providing curbside meal service since the school year began. But 29 of those schools have seen low participation, 11 of them with no turnout whatsoever.

As a result, the district halted curbside meal service at those schools Monday.

In lieu of those sites, meals will be available for pickup at alternate schools, each located less than a half-mile away from the schools where the service is no longer offered.

Check the chart below to see if your student’s school was affected ( app users click here ):