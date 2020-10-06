Witnesses: Man, woman pulled from surf at Jacksonville Beach, hospitalized

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses told News4Jax a man and woman had to be pulled from the rough surf Tuesday afternoon at Jacksonville Beach,

Those witnesses said that at about 3 p.m., the woman went into the water and began to struggle. They said the man went in to help, and that he too began to struggle. All the while, a child that appeared to be with them watched from the shoreline.

According to a witness, some good Samaritans helped both the man and woman out of the water. At least two provided CPR on the woman before rescue crews rescue crews arrived at 8th Avenue North.

According to Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue, the man and woman were transported to a hospital from the scene. They said the woman was in critical condition and the man was in serious condition. Jacksonville Beach Police took custody of the child.

Red flags were flying at the beach Tuesday, signifying a high surf and/or risk of strong currents.