Another pot of coronavirus relief funds now available in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County has received a distribution of $440,765 to help residents cover rent and mortgage payments, and utilities, as well as housing re-entry, which includes deposits and temporary storage.

A second distribution is expected later.

“Flagler Cares” and county officials announced the availability of the assistance Wednesday through Coronavirus Relief Funds (CARES) through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Most of the money -- $345,560 -- is specifically for the city of Palm Coast.

“One big difference is that this money will go directly to the mortgage company or rental agency or the utility, and not to the individual,” said Health and Human Services Director Joyce Bishop. “The goal is to prevent evictions and foreclosures.”

Residents who have been impacted by coronavirus and have experienced unemployment or underemployment may receive any of the following forms of assistance:

Rent payments not to exceed 10 months, from March 1, 2020 to December 30, 2020. Assistance can include late payments, late fees and charges and rent payments to prevent eviction (past and current due only).

Housing re-entry assistance, such as security deposits, utility deposits, and temporary storage of household furnishings.

Mortgage payments not to exceed 10 months, from March 1, 2020 to December 2020. Payment can include late payments, late fees, HOA, condo fees and other related fees to prevent foreclosure (past and current due only).

Utility payments that include water, electricity, and gas, including late payments and late fees and charges to prevent a discontinuation of essential services (past due only).

Households with pending evictions will be prioritized. As the goal of the program is to prevent evictions and foreclosures, assistance will not be provided to those who are only requesting utility assistance unless they have received a shut-off notice.

Applications are currently being accepted until Dec. 1 or until all funds are expended, whichever comes first.

Residents can begin the application process by visiting www.flaglercares.org to request an application, or review the instructions to receive a paper application. Questions should be submitted to the Flagler Cares community health associate via email to help@flaglercares.org, or by voicemail to 386-569-3314.