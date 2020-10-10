Body camera video released from police shooting in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police body camera video released Friday from the State Attorney’s Office was taken on the night of Jan. 5 -- Jacksonville’s first police-involved shooting of the year.

Officer N.E. Lawson shot and killed 17-year-old Kwamae Jones after a traffic crash near West 45th Street and Moncrief Road. Jones was killed, and 18-year-old Joseph Carter was wounded.

The Sheriff’s Office said the two teenagers and a third teen who was driving were being pursued in their car by police after the trio was seen traveling up Moncrief Road in the wrong direction.

After crashing their car into the base of a pedestrian overpass, Lawson’s body cam shows as he drives to the scene.

According to the State Attorney’s Office investigation, one of the teen’s inside the car points a gun at Lawson when he arrives.

After a verbal exchange, investigators said Lawson fired his weapon seven times.

In the graphic video, police quickly drag Jones from the passenger seat and discover a bullet from Lawson’s gun entered the teen’s back. Police begin CPR.

A scream is heard in the background of the video. Carter, who was in the backseat of the car, had been shot in the leg. The video shows officers using a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

The State Attorney’s Office said Carter was who pointed a gun at Lawson, which was found on the floor of the backseat. It had been reported stolen several years ago.

Lawson’s actions were ruled justified by the State Attorney’s Office. It’s one of several videos released this week from an officer-involved shooting.

The document below details the findings from the State Attorney’s Office. (Discretion advised. Document contains graphic details and explicit language.)