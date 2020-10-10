Group hosts bike event to end cycle of gun violence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bike ride Saturday morning in Northwest Jacksonville drew out members of the community who want to see an end to the cycle of violence in the city.

The ride, sponsored by Quench the Violence, began at Faust Temple Church of God and ended at Lonnie C. Miller Park, about 4 miles down Moncrief Road.

Quench the Violence president Dr. Robert LeCount said he created the organization after he lost his own son to gun violence 18 years ago.

He said the pain is still with him.

“I wanted to try to do something that may help other parents that may be going through the same thing,” he said. “And also maybe try to convince somebody that there’s another way besides gun violence.”

Saturday’s event also featured a family fun day with free food, giveaways, entertainment and community speakers.

There was also a voter registration drive, and LeCount said they handed out water bottles with special labels to remind everyone to “quench” the violence.

“We wanted to do all we could to try to put a stop to the gun violence that’s taking place in our community,” he said.

According to News4Jax records, of 140 homicides so far in 2020, more than 120 involved gun violence.

To learn more about Quench the Violence, go to http://qtvjax.com/.