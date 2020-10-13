Jacksonville police ask for help to find man missing since September

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has asked for help to find a man reported missing in September. The man is diagnosed with schizophrenia, they said.

Bernard Clark, 55, was last seen Sept. 4 and was reported missing Sept. 8.

Officers have been trying to find the man to make sure he’s OK but they haven’t been able to track him down.

On Tuesday, JSO sent out a message asking for the public’s help.

Clark, also known as “Freddy,” is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone who has seen Clark or might know where he is can call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.