1 dead in Northwest Jacksonville shooting, suspect on the run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead following a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 7700 block of Pickett Street near Edgewood Avenue.

After reports of shots fired, JSO arrived at the scene and found the man dead.

JSO said the victim was targeted and is now looking for a suspect who was seen running from the scene.

It’s not known what led up to the shooting, according to JSO.

No other details were released by JSO.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact JSO or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.