Jacksonville police: 3 injured in Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers said they responded around 8:45 p.m. to several calls about a shooting on Bert Road.

Police said they found three people with injuries. According to police, two women with gunshot wounds were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a man was grazed by a bullet and he was treated at the scene.

Investigators said it appears the victims were in some sort of dispute with another group earlier in the evening, and shortly after that, the victims were outside a front porch when they heard several gunshots and realized they had been hit.

Police also said it appears the shots were fired from a building across the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).