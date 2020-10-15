Popular neighborhood app adds feature for Halloween during pandemic

Nextdoor is helping people celebrate Halloween safely this year amid the pandemic.

The social networking app for neighbors added new features to its ‘Treat Map.’

It allows neighbors to add their house to the map and share how they are celebrating the holiday with low-risk and safe activities at a social distance, including decorating their homes, displaying pumpkins, or wearing costumes for what is called a ‘costume wave parade.’

The company is also partnering with Party City to create a new augmented reality experience. Nextdoor said handing out candy is not on this year’s map because of the CDC guidelines in place.

According to a poll conducted by the company, 73% of neighbors say they are looking for something different than trick-or-treating this year.

The CDC is encouraging people to avoid high-risk activities, like traditional trick-or-treating or going to an indoor haunted house.

It recommends other low-risk activities, including a virtual costume contest, a Halloween-themed movie night with family members, or a trick-or-treat style scavenger hunt at home.

To learn more about how to add your home or use the treat map, click here.