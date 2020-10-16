87ºF

JSO online auction features jewelry, vehicles confiscated by police

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Auction items
Auction items (Courtesy of Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hosting an online auction Oct. 16-23 to sell items, including jewelry and vehicles, that have been forfeited to JSO.

Among the items are a Rolex watch, gold chains and bracelets, and diamond jewelry pieces. The 20 vehicles up for auction include a 2010 Toyota Corolla, at 2002 Toyota Camry, a 2008 Scio xB Wagon, a 1997 Ford Ranger XL SuperCab, a 2002 Chevy Tahoe, a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta and a Kawasaki ATV.

Florida Statute allows the Sheriff’s Office to sell the items at public auction to the highest bidder. The items have been either confiscated by JSO or obtained with funds, according to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act.

All items will be sold as-is and don’t have a warranty, JSO said.

For more information, go to govdeals.com.

