87ºF

Local News

More nonprofits have chance to apply for St. Johns County pandemic relief funds

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: St. Johns County, Coronavirus
File photo
File photo

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County will launch phase II of the St. Johns County CARES Nonprofit Grant Program on Monday to help eligible nonprofit agencies respond to the community impact of COVID-19.

St. Johns County 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations may be eligible for grant funds to use for COVID-related services provided to the community and expenses related to providing those services.

For eligibility information or to apply, visit www.sjcfl.us/sjccares, call 904.209.6050, or email sjccares@sjcfl.us.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: