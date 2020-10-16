More nonprofits have chance to apply for St. Johns County pandemic relief funds

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County will launch phase II of the St. Johns County CARES Nonprofit Grant Program on Monday to help eligible nonprofit agencies respond to the community impact of COVID-19.

St. Johns County 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations may be eligible for grant funds to use for COVID-related services provided to the community and expenses related to providing those services.

For eligibility information or to apply, visit www.sjcfl.us/sjccares, call 904.209.6050, or email sjccares@sjcfl.us.