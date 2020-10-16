Second phase of St. Johns County small businesses recovery program launches Monday

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County is launching phase II of the St. Johns County CARES Small Business Recovery program at 10 a.m. Monday.

The St. Johns County CARES Small Business Recovery Program helps local businesses respond to and recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.

To be eligible, a business must not have received a cumulative total of COVID-19 financial assistance from St. Johns County in 2020 that exceeds $5,000 for businesses with 0 to 9 employees, $10,000 for businesses with 10 to 30 employees, $15,000 for businesses with 31 to 50 employees or $20,000 for businesses with 51 to 100 employees.

To apply for the grant or receive additional information, visit www.sjcfl.us/sjccares, call 904.209.6050, or email sjccares@sjcfl.us.