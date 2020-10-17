Starke man arrested, accused of molesting child in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Green Cove Springs Police Department is actively investigating a Starke man with a history of sexual misconduct allegations involving children.

Jerry Moore, who is also known as Jerry More, was arrested Thursday on a charge of capital sexual battery and molestation of a child under 12. On Friday morning, a judge set a bond of $500,000 for the molestation charge, then ordered Moore be held without bond on the capital sexual battery charge.

According to the arrest warrant, Green Cove Springs police began investigating Moore, 73, back in July when the parents of a child filed a criminal complaint against him. The complaint alleges Moore performed a sex act on the child in 2018, but the child kept it a secret until July of this year when she told her parents.

The warrant also states that Moore was a friend of the victim’s family who was allowed to live with the family.

Police interviewed the parents and the child. DCF also interviewed the child.

According to the warrant, the child told authorities Moore inappropriately touched her on more than one occasion and exposed himself to her. The warrant also states the child told DCF investigators that Moore instructed her not to tell anyone or he could go to jail.

The warrant states that when police questioned Moore, he denied the allegation.

According to detectives, this isn’t the first time Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct involving a child.

The warrant states that back in 2013, Moore was a suspect in a Clay County lewd and lascivious case involving a child.

News4Jax located a detailed incident report for that 2013 allegation, but could not find any records of him being arrested and convicted on the charge. In 2004, Moore was interviewed by a DCF investigator involving an allegation of child-on-child molestation. The child who was accused of committing the illegal sex act told investigators he learned it from Moore. According to the warrant, the 2004 case was the first known allegation of sexual misconduct against Moore, but again, News4Jax could not find any court records that show Moore was arrested and convicted in that case.

An arrest warrant notes that the suspect went by Jerry Moore for the majority of his life but recently legally changed his name to Jerry More.