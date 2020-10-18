2,539 new cases of coronavirus in Florida, 50 additional deaths

The number of coronavirus infections in Florida seesawed downward Sunday as state health officials reported 2,539 new cases and 50 additional deaths from the pandemic.

Since the outbreak began in Florida in March, the state has now recorded 755,020 cases -- just behind the country’s two most populous states, California and Texas. Health officials reported more than 16,168 people have died from Florida cases.

Four of those deaths were in Northeast Florida -- three people 72-years-old and older in Jacksonville and a 59-year-old woman in Clay County.

Just over 2,000 people were in Florida hospitals primarily because of COVID-19.

Over the past week, 603 Florida residents' deaths were reported in the Department of Health’s coronavirus data -- 237 of them of patents in long-term care facilities. There have been 20,529 new infections in the state in the past seven days -- a daily average of new infections just shy of 3,000.

Over the past eight months, more than 5.7 million test results have been reported to the Florida Health Department, with the vast majority of them testing negative for the virus. The overall infection rate over that period was slightly more than 13%. State officials say the positivity rate associated with the cases reported on Sunday was 4.7%, near the average daily rate for the last 10 days.

Florida and Duval County daily cases since June 1