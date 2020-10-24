1 dead, 2 injured in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were shot in a car Friday night in a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting at the intersection of Pullman Road and West 18th Street.

JSO said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. and all three victims were found in a car in the road.

One of the victims has non life-threatening injuries and another was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

All of the victims were adults but JSO did not say if the victims were men or women.

Investigators are working to identify who was shot and the circumstances and motives still under investigation

No suspect information was given by JSO.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact JSO.