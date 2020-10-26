2nd teenager dies after shots fired into car Friday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two of three people shot in a car in Northwest Jacksonville about 6:30 p.m. Friday have died and police are calling it a double murder.

Jacksonville police at the crime scene at the intersection of Pullman Avenue and West 18th Street said all three victims were found in the car. One was already dead when first responders arrived and two were taken to hospitals -- one in critical condition.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office transparency website on Monday showed a second victim died and both of them were 18 years old. JSO is investigating it as a double murder.

Police have not updated the case but said Friday that the circumstances of the incident and motive were unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.