JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars partnered with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to put a secure, drive-up drop box in Lot J. Voters can use the drop box starting Monday.

It will be open daily from from 7:00 a.m. till 7:00 p.m. until the end of early voting in Duval County on November 1.

The site is not an early voting site and is for mail ballots only.

The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot in Duval is this Saturday, October 24.