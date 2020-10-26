St. Augustine Commissioners to form committee for flooding management

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Saint Augustine Commissioners plan to form a new committee that will help minimize the impacts of flooding throughout the historic city. The city has been advertising applications for community members to join a citizen advisory committee.

Broadly, the advisory group would be tasked with creating goals to minimize flooding impacts. This morning at 9, commissioners are expected to formalize the goals for the committee.

The city commissioners will select the advisory members on November 9.