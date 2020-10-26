Why you want to buy this London taxi that’s in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The steering wheel is on the wrong side, it’s powered by a sluggish 60 horsepower engine and it’s got dents, scratches and rust. So, why would you want this 1982 Austin FX4D Taxi Cab?

Because it’s awesome. And proceeds are benefiting a great cause in Jacksonville.

As world famous YouTuber Doug DeMuro -- a role model of mine -- points out in the post on his website Cars and Bids, proceeds from the sale of the London taxi will benefit Spina Bifida of Jacksonville. The winner will also get four tickets to the upcoming Concours d’Elegance in Amelia Island.

If that doesn’t get you interested, the taxi is being offered without reserve. As of Monday afternoon and with four days left on the auction block, the high bid was just over $3,500.

According to Daddy Doug, the taxi was donated to The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation from a donor in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The seller believes that the donor acquired it from the U.K.

So maybe take this opportunity to have one of the sickest rides in Jacksonville? Just promise me that if you buy it, you’ll let me and Richard Nunn take it out for a spin! (Seriously, send me an email. It’s at the end of this article.)

Take a closer look at the car on Cars and Bids. Remember, it’ll be sold to the highest bidder Friday!