Authorities to address major drug bust in Clay County

Tags: News, Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to hold a news conference to address a meth bust that resulted in arrests.

It’s set to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live when it happens by clicking the photo below.

