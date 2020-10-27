Woman arrested after teen shot facing gun charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax has obtained the arrest report for a woman who Jacksonville police took into custody after being called to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Riverside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the high school-aged victim was hospitalized after being shot multiple times, and he had injuries that were described as serious.

The arrest report shows Aminah Jackson, 22, who was listed in the report as being homeless, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police. No charges were listed on the report in connection to the teen’s shooting.

Jackson was ordered held on $110,000 bond. Court records show she has prior arrests for shoplifting, resisting police and trespassing.

According to Lt. Michael Senterfitt, who responded to the scene of Monday’s shooting at the intersection of Forbes Street and Willow Branch Avenue, there were no outstanding suspects.

The victim was not identified.