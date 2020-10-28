2020 City Of Jacksonville Celebration Of Valor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville city officials released the lineup of activities for the 2020 Week of Valor, an annual observance led by the city’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department that recognizes veterans, military members and their families.

The 2020 Celebration of Valor includes a wide variety of educational, patriotic, community and civic activities, all focused on demonstrating Jacksonville’s deep appreciation and respect for service men and women in the United States Armed Forces.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Lenny Curry participated in a Celebration of Valor and Jaguars Foundation press conference where he commented on how important military members are to the city of Jacksonville.

“It’s no secret that Jacksonville is a very, very proud military city with Naval Station Mayport Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the Coast Guard and the Air National Guard,” Curry said. “We are a city that is honored to be home to our servicemen and women.”

This year, the city of Jacksonville has events ranging from ranging from October to December, including five pay raises job and career fairs, events, virtual commemorations memorial services summits panels, and more.

The Week of Valor will be held from Wednesday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Dec, 19, and includes the following events:

Wednesday, October 28

Celebration of Valor and Jaguars Foundation Press Conference

City Hall Atrium: 117 W. Duval St. at 10:00 A.M.

Friday, October 30

Jacksonville Vet Center Mobile Outreach Event

Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront 9:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.

Sunday, November 1

She Served Series 1 - Women in Uniform - Her Why - Virtual Event

2:00 P.M. | Meeting ID: 998 3879 5134 | Passcode: 312700

About: Women who served in uniform had many reasons as to why they decided to participate in a male dominated career. It was a barrier broken with a lot of resistance from others but they served. Why?

Panelists:

Ann-Marie Knight, US Navy, Lt. Jacqui Rivera, US Navy, E-5 Margeret Wright, US Navy, Lt. Suzette Cudjoe-Hodge, US Navy Michelle A. Poitier, US Navy, E-5

Tuesday, November 3

Vietnam Veterans Speak - The Things They Carried - Virtual Event

6:30 P.M. | Meeting ID: 945 7904 5489 | Passcode: 938900

Panelists: Anthony (Tony) D’AleoDow and Peters Lee Vanlue

Thursday, November 5

Florida Paychecks for Patriots Hiring Fair

Virtual Event 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.

Sunday, November 8

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Military Appreciation Game

1:00 P.M. TIAA Bank Field, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Council Member Pittman’s Veterans Day Commemoration

2:00 P.M. Old City Cemetery Intersection of East Union St. and Cemetery St. Jacksonville, FL 32206

She Served Series 2 - Women in Combat - New Ground - Virtual Event

2:00 P.M. | Meeting ID: 949 0298 8427 | Passcode: 900373

About: Women in combat for ages was only to provide medical help to the wounded. Through the years, their role changed. The changes open doors for many other barriers to be broken down but it also brought challenges.

Panelists: Sarah Maples, USAF, Captain Jann J. Clark, US Army, E-4Patricia Wolfe, US Navy, Rear Admiral, Retired Valeria Gonzales-Kerr, Army National Guard, and more.

Monday, November 9 - Friday, November 13

Veterans Art Display

City Hall Atrium, 117 W. Duval St. Jacksonville, FL 32202

Monday, November 9

She Served Series 3 - The Evolution of Military Women - Virtual Event Meeting ID: 973 6176 6280 | Passcode: 932819

Life in the military for women has evolved. This exploration is revealing to those who never served. Everything from rules on marriage, pregnancy, uniform, duty stations, careers and all that sustained her. What drove her to stay in a non-traditional career field?

Panelists: Amanda Conley, US Army, Sergeant First Class L. Rachel Valentine, E-5, Navy Carnell Hall, Sgt US Marines Corp Athena Tickner, US Air Force, SSgt Patrene Caldwell, US Army, Sgt

Tuesday, November 10

JAX Chamber Veterans Appreciation Breakfast

Veterans Appreciation Breakfast

8:30 A.M. 121 Financial Park 310 A. Phillip Randolph Park Jacksonville, FL 32202

University of North Florida Veterans Day Tribute

10:30 A.M. Veterans Plaza at the Student Union 1 UNF Drive Jacksonville, FL 32224

Marine & Navy FMF Corpsmen Memorial Ceremony Evergreen Cemetery 4535 N. Main Street Jacksonville, FL 32206 4:00 P.M.

Wednesday, November 11

Veterans Day Parade

Downtown Jacksonville 11:01 A.M.

Thursday, November 12

Jacksonville VA Outpatient Clinic (OPC) Virtual Resource Summit

Virtual Event 10:00 A.M - 12:00 P.M.

Learn about: Jacksonville VA Mental Health Services, Substance Use Treatment, Homelessness Programming, Primary Care Social Work, Suicide Prevention, Whole Health, Caregiver Support Program…and more.

Thursday, November 12 - Saturday, December 12

USO Armed Forces Half Marathon and Freedom Virtual 5K (Virtual Event)

Saturday, November 14

Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K - Virtual Event

Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K Registration Website

9th Annual Salute to Veterans 5K - Virtual Option Also Available

Intuition Ale Works 929 E. Bay St. Jacksonville, FL 32202, 5K at 4:00 P.M.

1 Mile Fun Run & Patriotic Paws Parade at 5:00 P.M.

Friday, November 20

Military and Veteran Job Fair

10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. East Club, TIAA Bank Field, 1 TIAA Bank Field Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32202

Friday, December 11

Vetrepreneur Summit

Virtual 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.

Saturday, December 19

Wreathes Across America

12:00 P.M. Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road Jacksonville, FL 32218

Click here for more information.