East Palatka man, 52, killed in head-on crash with box truck

An East Palatka man was killed in Wednesday in a head-on crash involving a box truck in Putnam County.

The deadly two-vehicle wreck occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday along a stretch of State Road 100 east of East End Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers said the 52-year-old man was behind the wheel of a sedan heading east on SR 100 when it crossed over the center line into the westbound lane and struck a box truck.

The box truck veered off the road before the driver corrected and brought the vehicle to a stop on the shoulder where it caught fire, troopers said.

The sedan’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver had minor injuries.