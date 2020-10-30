1 injured, 1 in custody after Northwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot several times Friday morning in Northwest Jacksonville.

Officers answering a call about someone shot on Cleveland Road shortly before 9 a.m. Friday found the unnamed suffering from at least five gunshot wounds, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. His status wasn’t immediately clear as of Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said police have a suspect in custody, but no additional details were released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.