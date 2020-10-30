Palm Coast residents, your water might taste, smell different in November

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Utility Department in Palm Coast is changing the process for disinfecting the city’s drinking water supply, which means residents might notice a change in the taste and smell of their water.

From Nov. 10 through Nov. 30, the city will disinfect the water with free chlorine rather than combined chlorine/ammonia (chloramines). The change will also affect residents and customers of Marineland and Flagler County Utilities who reside in Painters Hill and Beverly Beach.

During this period, customers may experience a slight increase in the taste and odor of chlorine.

The periodic and temporary conversion from chloramines (which are a longer-lasting disinfectant) to free chlorine (which is a stronger disinfectant), helps to ensure the quality of the drinking water in the distribution system, the city said.

The maintenance program, which is a normal procedure for water systems, is supported by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and will include daily testing to monitor water quality and measure the effectiveness of the program. After this process is completed, Palm Coast Utility will revert to disinfection by the chloramines method.

The city included an important note for utility customers who are on dialysis:

Customers on dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate are advised to contact their physician to obtain the appropriate steps to accommodate the change in water disinfection.

Also, customers who have fish tanks or aquatic species are advised to contact a professional aquarist to avoid any problems associated with chlorine.

For more information, contact Palm Coast Customer Service at 386-986-2360.