Kidnapping suspect arrested in St. Augustine Beach after driving wrong way

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – A man who was wanted by police in Southern Alabama was captured in Northeast Florida, and his arrest comes as the result of driving in the wrong direction, according to St. Augustine Beach police.

For three weeks, officers across the state of Alabama had been looking for 31-year-old Nicholas Conner. He was wanted on charges of kidnapping and strangulation in Andalusia, Alabama. Andalusia is 35 minutes north of the Alabama-Florida state line.

Officer Russell Kelly, the St. Augustine Beach officer who made the arrest, said he pulled Conner over for driving the wrong way while exiting the beach. Little did he know, the person he pulled over was the target of a statewide manhunt in Alabama.

“When I ran his ID on my computer, I saw he had a warrant and confirmed it with dispatch. Then when I went back to secure him for the warrant, he exited the vehicle and met me halfway and told me he knew he had a warrant and he completely complied with me at that point," Kelly said.

Kelly said when he took Conner into custody, Connor told him:

“You’re going to be known for arresting the notorious, he named himself, and told me something about Marshalls that had been looking for him for a while," Kelly said.

Conner will be extradited to Alabama where he will face a judge.