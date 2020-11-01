1 injured in Southside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday morning at 1:40 a.m the victim of a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital.

Before being dropped off he indicated to JSO that he was shot while in a parking lot near Beach Blvd. & Southside Blvd. The officers went to the scene and found evidence supporting his claim. There had been a shooting, a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

No other individuals were injured.

There were many witnesses but so far no one has come forward with a description of the shooter.

JSO Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.