JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are searching for a man believed to be connected to multiple burglaries and auto thefts on the city’s west side.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office described the man (pictured above) as being white, with red hair in a short military-style cut.

The man is also said to have a circular tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the identity of the man is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.