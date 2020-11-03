Jacksonville man held in shooting and carjacking case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man faces a list of felony charges in connection with a shooting and carjacking over the weekend that resulted in a police chase and crash.

Samson Ahmad Woods, 39, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing or attempting to elude police at high speeds and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Duval County jail records.

The charges stem from a shooting Sunday afternoon at a hotel on Dix Ellis Trail near the intersection of Baymeadows Road and Interstate 95. Police said a woman was shot inside a hotel room and another person was carjacked at gunpoint.

The carjacked vehicle was spotted by police about a mile away, but the driver did not stop for an officer whose lights and sirens were switched on. A short chase ensued. Police said it came to an end when the car crashed into several other vehicles near where I-95 South meets Philips Highway.

Two people in one of the vehicles involved in the crash were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said there is a domestic relationship between the shooting victim and the suspect, and the two were staying in the same hotel room. But police said there does not seem to be a relationship between the suspect and the carjacking victim besides from the fact they were staying in adjacent rooms.

A police search of court records found that Woods was previously convicted of a felony. He was taken into custody and booked into the Duval County jail, where he’s being held without bond.