Bicyclist hit by car, killed in Jacksonville Beach, police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A woman riding her bicycle in Jacksonville Beach was hit by a car Wednesday morning and died from her injuries, police told News4Jax.

Police said the woman was headed west at the intersection of 3rd Street and 13th Avenue South when a vehicle headed south on 3rd Street hit her about 7:45 Wednesday morning.

The bicyclist died at the hospital about half an hour later, police said.

Jacksonville Beach police said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was cooperating with law enforcement.

The mangled bike could be seen in the road when our crews arrived.

Northbound lanes of 3rd Street remained open but 3rd Street southbound was closed from 12th to 14th avenues and cars were being diverted to 9th Street South.