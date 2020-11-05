71ºF

St. Johns County expands CARES nonprofit aid to veteran, military groups

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County CARES Nonprofit Assistance Program now includes assistance opportunities for eligible veteran and military organizations.

The program amendment applies to all eligible 501(c)19 and 501(c)23 organizations that applied during Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Nonprofit Assistance Program.

Eligible groups that have not applied to receive a St. Johns County CARES grant are encouraged to so by the Nov. 20 deadline.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.sjcfl.us/sjccares, call 904.209.6050, or email sjccares@sjcfl.us.

