What first woman of color in White House means to local historian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is not only the first woman to win the office, but he’s also the first woman of color on a winning presidential ticket.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris said while appearing with President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday evening. "Because every little girl, watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility.”

Marsha Phelps, a longtime member of the Durkeeville Historical Society, a nonprofit that educates people about the community’s African-American heritage, called Harris’ win “just another great milestone moment in my long life.”

Phelps said Harris' road from San Francisco District Attorney to California Attorney General to the U.S. Senate and now the White House is an inspiration to young people.

“This election and this victory is more of an equalizer, an equalizer to people who may be hurting," Phelps said. “It’s like, you see a house and you say, ‘That’s my house.’ You see a car and you claim that. And you see a vice president and you see a president and you see yourself as being able to wish and to work towards fulfilling your dreams, and this is a dream. So, dreams come true if we work at them.”

Watch full interview with Marsha Phelps