2nd man charged in plot to kill Jacksonville police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight months after police arrested one man accused of soliciting to kill a police officer, News4Jax learned the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a second man in connection with the same plot.

Bobby Lorenza Taylor, 23, was charged in March with solicitation to commit first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and armed carjacking. He remains in the Duval County jail on $700,000 bond.

News4Jax has learned that Ryan Pinkett, 20, was arrested about the same time on similar charges, but he was released on bond. After Pinkett was arrested Oct. 21 on a new weapons charge, prosecutors sought to have his bond revoked on the solicitation to commit murder charge.

According to the arrest report, Taylor suggested a $2,000 price for killing an officer during and Pinkett named the officer.

Pinkett has been arrested six other times since he turned 18 for drug possession and several misdemeanors, including resisting an officer without violence.

Taylor has been arrested at least five previous times since 2014, according to a News4Jax search of Duval County court records. Taylor was arrested last October for possession of a firearm by a felon, but that charge was dropped a month later. In 2017, he was sentenced to six months in jail for carrying a concealed firearm. He avoided a conviction in 2014 for possession of a firearm on school property because he was a minor.