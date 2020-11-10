Additional 4,300 COVID-19 cases reported in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported an additional 4,353 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s overall total to 852,174 cases since March.

Ten of the 69 deaths included in Tuesday’s report were in Northeast Florida: One in Alachua County, one in Baker County, three in Clay County, one in Duval and four in Union County. The state’s total number of reported deaths was 17,460 -- that includes both residents and non-residents.

Florida vs. Duval County daily COVID-19 increases since June 1

Positivity rates in Florida and several area counties were back above 8% after averaging closer to 5% in October.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

There are 3,025 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. The state reported 123 new hospitalizations on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 50,872 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.