Jacksonville is one of the best cities for veterans, according to study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is one of the 20 best cities in the United States for veterans to live in, according to a new Wallet Hub study.

Wallet Hub found Jacksonville with one of the highest veteran populations, but with the fewest homeless vets, ranking 14 overall out of a list of 100 cities.

While three Florida cities cracked the top 20, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Newark, New Jersey, and Detroit fell to the bottom.

The study noted finding a job, healthcare or a home is one of the most challenging things for veterans re-entering civilian life so researchers looked at factors like Employment, Economy, Quality of Life, and Health to rank the list for best places for veterans to live.

The cities that ranked high, scored well in key areas that increased accessibility to those resources.

READ THE STUDY: 2020′s Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live

The No. 1 best place for veterans to live? Wallet Hub ranked Orlando in the top spot.

According to the Veteran’s Association, there are more than 19 million vets living in the United States. The VA also found last year more than 37,000 vets experienced homelessness and the pandemic has only added to that.

Unemployment for veterans has also risen.