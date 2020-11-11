Loved ones of veterans who had non-natural deaths needed for prevention study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Researchers at America’s Warrior Partnership and the University of Alabama are working to prevent suicides and non-natural deaths among former service members.

The study, called Operation Deep Dive, started in 2018 and is set to wrap up at the end of 2021, but more participants are needed.

In order to participate, you must be 18 or older and experienced the loss of a service member to suicide or non-natural death within the last two years. Non-natural deaths include overdose, asphyxiation, accidental gunshot, drowning, single driver accident, etc..

If selected, participants agree to interview with a researcher and answer intimate questions about the circumstance of the service members' death and the state of the community the veteran was a part of.

“The more we can learn about the last year of their life, the better we can understand the community support that was or was not available to them and how we can engage our veterans prior to an overwhelming feeling of despair or hopelessness,” said Operation Deep Dive advocate Garrett Cathcart,

The first-of-its-kind study focuses on several aspects, including the difference in suicide rates among veterans who did and did not receive support from the Department of Veterans Affairs. It also looks at impacts from less-than-honorable discharges from the military

The goal is to perfect existing suicide prevention resources and implement new resources.

“We have a lot of prevention techniques that we utilize to try to get ahead, but until we actually know what we don’t know, those prevention techniques can’t be as effective as they could be,” Vice President of Programs and Initiatives America’s Warrior Partnership, Cheree Tham said.

According to the department of defense, 22,686 former service members died between 2014 and 2018 in Florida. Of those deaths, more than 1,531 died by suicide. 218 were overdoses.

Sadly, an estimated 3,147 former service members were incorrectly noted as never having served in the military on their Florida death certificate. Learn more or sign up for Operation Deep Dive here.