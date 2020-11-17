Authorities: Employee found with gun at Jacksonville Amazon facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Amazon employee was found in possession of a firearm at the fulfillment center on Pecan Park Road and taken into custody Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

His name was not released, but the Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man was charged with misdemeanor battery.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, another employee and an off-duty state trooper who was doing security at the complex noticed the man was in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said the man was in the midst of an argument after asking to leave work but was told he could not because he had to finish administrative duties. They said the man began making racial slurs and threatening gestures but that he never threatened to use the gun.

Investigators said the off-duty trooper wrestled the man to the ground. The incident has some employees of the facility concerned about their safety.

In October, a man was charged with murder after a shooting at the Amazon center.

Back in June, a 20-year-old man was killed while standing in a line outside waiting to apply for a job. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization.

An employee, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with News4Jax.

“It tells me that the employer and Amazon altogether really doesn’t take the safety of employees into consideration," the employee said.

That employee feels security has not improved after the past incidents.

“I just hope that this is a wakeup call for Amazon because the changes should have been implemented long ago, and by now I just want to know how long it’s going to take for them to decide to do something," the employee said.

An Amazon spokesperson says the metal detectors at the facility aren’t being used to help with social distancing due to COVID-19. The spokesperson said there will now be additional security with local law enforcement guarding the parking lot 24/7.

An employee who was inside the building during Monday’s arrest said employees were sent home a letter that said there will soon be revamped contactless exit screenings.