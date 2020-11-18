61ºF

Starbucks closing lobby AGAIN after COVID-19 cases on rise in all 50 states

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

FILE - This Oct. 27, 2020, file photo shows a sign at a Starbucks Coffee store in south Seattle. Starbucks said Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, it plans to open an outlet in Laos as it expands its more than 10,000 stores in Asian countries. The company said it plans to open the shop in the Laotian capital Vientiane by next summer. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Out of precaution, coffee giant Starbucks is closing its lobby and will only allow mobile orders and drive-thru orders.

Customers will not be able to go up to the counter and order beverages.

The move comes after coronavirus cases have increased in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam over the past 14 days, according to the latest NBC News data.

Customers can still order through the mobile app or wait in line at the drive-thru.

Starbucks first closed almost all stores back in June when coronavirus cases were rising.

It is unknown when the lobby will be reopened.

