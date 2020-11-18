Starbucks closing lobby AGAIN after COVID-19 cases on rise in all 50 states

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Out of precaution, coffee giant Starbucks is closing its lobby and will only allow mobile orders and drive-thru orders.

Customers will not be able to go up to the counter and order beverages.

The move comes after coronavirus cases have increased in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam over the past 14 days, according to the latest NBC News data.

Customers can still order through the mobile app or wait in line at the drive-thru.

Starbucks first closed almost all stores back in June when coronavirus cases were rising.

It is unknown when the lobby will be reopened.