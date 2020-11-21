Man found dead in car on Ribault Scenic Drive, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s was found dead Saturday morning inside a parked car on Ribault Scenic Drive, Jacksonville police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the area around 11:15 a.m. after reports of a possible shooting.

They found the man inside the car, and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and pronounced him dead.

Detectives said the man’s condition indicated foul play, but they have not determined his cause of death.

It was the fourth incident of violence in less than 24 hours in Jacksonville. That includes three shootings that left two people dead and sent three others to the hospital.

Police said they had no suspect information in the Ribault Scenic Drive homicide and asked anyone with information to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.