Driver shot several times, crashes car into fence in Jacksonvillle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are looking for a silver vehicle beloved to have been involved in a shooting in a Settler’s Landing neighborhood early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for JSO said the shooting happened before 2:10 Monday morning. Police said a man was shot several times while driving on Pilgrims Trace Drive near the intersection of Dover Cliff Drive and then crashed into a fence in the neighborhood.

No others are believed to have been injured and police said the man is in stable condition at a hospital.

Investigators do not have a make and model of the suspected vehicle, but could obtain surveillance that would help.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact JSO either by phone at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, you can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).