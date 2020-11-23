Jaguars fans remain loyal, but discouraged by yet another losing season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sad. Disappointing. Depressing.

Not the best words to describe fans watching their favorite NFL team.

But those emotions are what Jaguars fans have used to describe a football season that has spiraled off the rails in 2020 and made them ask just what is the direction that this franchise is headed in. They’re still loyal fans, but a 1-9 season filled with uneven performances and a nine-game losing streak is just difficult to watch.

The team’s performance is deflating fans — and impacting local stores that sell Jaguars gear and accessories. Many Jaguars fans feel that 2020 is a lost cause and want direction from owner Shad Khan on what can be done to make things better next season.

Entering Sunday’s home game at TIAA Bank Field against the Browns, the Jaguars are mired in the second-worst losing skid in franchise history.

Khan, who purchased the team from Wayne Weaver in 2012, reached a dubious number on Sunday. Pittsburgh crushed the Jaguars 27-3 and that loss it marked the 100th since Khan became owner.

“It’s very sad. Disappointing. Discouraging,” said Matthew Smith, owner of Sports Mania.

Smith feels the pain of the fans.

“Nobody really understands what direction we’re going,” he said. “We have not [heard] from a leader’s standpoint. Or owner’s standpoint, from Shad Khan, been given a glimmer of hope.”

Jaguars fans are no doubt disappointed in another cycle in what has constantly felt like an eternal rebuilding project.

“It’s been depressing. I’m hoping this is another rebuild year,” said Jaguars fan Caleb Reeves. “We’ve been having a lot of those. I’m hoping this is the one. 2020, it’s not our year.”

Most Jaguars fans, even the ones discouraged by another losing season, are still loyal to the core, even at 1-9.

“Win or lose, we’re still Jags fans,” said Jennifer Rosenblum.

Some are wanting a new quarterback. Others are wanting Khan to clean house and bring in new leadership. News4Jax sports analyst Mark Brunell says don’t expect changes until the season is over.

“I don’t think we can expect anything overnight but just getting a quarterback and getting a few other pieces will bring some optimism to the Jaguar fans and there would be reason to hope going forward,” Brunell said.

“But right now, until then, we have six more games and it really doesn’t look good. But listen, better days ahead for Jaguars and Jaguar fans. And a lot of decisions will be made at the end of the season and in all likelihood, the team will go in a different direction as far as the leadership is concerned. But we’ll see.”