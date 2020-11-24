Duval County closing 17 curbside meal sites due to low participation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As a result of little or no participation, 17 curbside meal service school sites will be discontinued next week.

Services at the closed site will shift after Nov. 30 to a nearby alternative school site that offers curbside meal service. The change will enable the movement of food service workers from low need areas to critically high need areas.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Duval County Public Schools has been operating curbside meal services at schools to allow students doing at-home learning to pick up a school lunch. While some sites have high participation, others have little. The district closed 29 sites in October and will end distribution Monday at the additional 17 sites.