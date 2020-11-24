Overnight crime: Man shot at Mega Supermarket, Masked man shoots one in park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two unrelated shootings happened overnight Monday into Tuesday in Jacksonville that resulted in one non-life-threatening injury while another man is said to be fighting for his life, according to the last update from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

The first shooting happened before 9:30 Monday night at the Magnolia Terrace Apartments on James Road. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

The victim told police a masked man approached him without saying a word, shot him, and ran.

Police said another shooting happened before 10:20 p.m. at Mega Supermarket on Moncrief Road West. Police said they found the victim and Jacksonville Fire Rescue took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what his condition is now as police have not provided an update.

There’s no word if there are any suspects or danger to the community in either of these shootings.