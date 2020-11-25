Nassau County Sheriff’s Office receives 500 stuffed animals from PetSmart

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office received 500 new stuffed animals from PetSmart this holiday season.

The sheriff’s office shared the news on Wednesday.

NCSO said they have a plan for the stuffed animals and where they will be going. Officers said they will make the announcement soon.

Every PetSmart store across North America has selected a local charity and invites customers to purchase and donate one of the plush toys to their toy drive.

“The toys are then delivered to organizations such as children’s hospitals, police departments, animal shelters and other nonprofit organizations in their community,” the website said.

