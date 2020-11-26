DCPS asks families to fill out Federal Impact Survey by Dec. 19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools announced this week that the annual Federal Impact Survey has begun and is online only this year.

DCPS asks families to complete the Federal Impact Survey each fall to determine whether a student is federally-connected.

Federally-connected does not just mean military families. It includes:

Active Duty Members of the Uniformed Services who work/live on Federal Property

Active Full-Time Members of a foreign military who works/lives on Federal Property

Civilians or Contractors who work on Federal Property

Parent/Guardian who lives in Federally Supported Housing

The school district is eligible for federal funding for textbooks, materials, personnel and other educational expenses based on the number of federally-connected students in the district.

DCPS said it is home to over 12,000 families that are connected to the federal government, making it one of the top 10 most populated districts in the nation for federally-connected students.

DCPS said once families complete the survey, which runs now through Dec. 19, the federal government collects the data and reimburses the district based on lost revenue from federally-connected properties.

Only one survey per household is required.

DCPS said families can access the survey link through their FOCUS Account or by clicking this link: Federal Impact Aid Survey.