Woman accused of child neglect after video, photos surface on social media

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman is charged with child neglect after a video and photos were shared on social media.

Lazaria Pigg, 21, was arrested Sunday.

According to the arrest report, several people reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after seeing the video and pictures on social media. News4Jax obtained that video but has chosen not to show it because it is too graphic.

The report does not make it clear if Pigg is the mother of the children in the video and pictures or not.

JSO said officers observed the children and they noticed several marks that appeared to come from a belt all over a victim’s body.

When questioned by police, the report shows Pigg denied touching the victim. She told investigators a man she knows spanked a victim with a belt after they were being disrespectful.

Investigators also brought up a Facebook post she made referring to the man she claims spanked the child. According to the report, the post said: “I’m glad [he’s] not my daddy cause I would of killed dawg.”

The report shows Pigg told police she made that post before the incident happened.

Detectives said Pigg told them she never reported the incident to the police.

Records show Pigg is now out of jail on bond.

“She could face prison time because child neglect is a serious offense. She could receive up to five years in prison,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

JSO said it is also issuing an arrest warrant for the man accused of abusing the child in the video. Investigators have not confirmed at this time what his exact relationship is to Pigg.