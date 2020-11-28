2 workers struck by semitruck in gas station parking lot, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were struck by a semitruck and injured Friday in a gas station parking lot, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two men were working on a drain grate near the semitruck fueling islands in the parking lot of the gas station on West Beaver Street at Chaffee Road around 5:15 p.m. when they were hit by the semitruck.

Police said one of the men was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other man was treated for his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the semitruck remained at the scene and has been speaking with police, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives with the JSO Traffic Homicide Unit responded and are investigating the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.