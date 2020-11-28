FHP: Georgia woman dies after SUV crashes into pond in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Georgia woman died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Nassau County, the Florida High Patrol reported.

According to FHP, the Augusta woman was traveling eastbound on State Road 200 around 2 p.m. when, for reasons still being investigated, she traveled off the roadway to the right and over a raised concrete curb in the median.

After traveling over the median, her SUV overturned and landed in a retention pond on the entrance ramp to Interstate 95, FHP said.

No other details, including the driver’s identity, were immediately available.