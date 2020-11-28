Jacksonville owners hope for big turnout on Small Business Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many business owners have been forced to close this year because of the pandemic.

Now, this holiday season, there’s a big push to shop locally to support those small businesses that have been able to stay afloat and open.

Small retailers said they really have no idea what to expect on Small Business Saturday.

Following the Black Friday rush, Saturday is all about encouraging shoppers to support local shops, especially since many small businesses are relying on holiday sales to keep their doors open.

The owner of Indigo Apparel and Accessories in Avondale had to close temporarily. The owner said at least 130 small businesses have closed in the Jacksonville area. According to American Express, 75% of shoppers want to shop local this holiday season after the hard year.

Other local owners say they know the hardships first hand.

“Small business accounts for 70-plus percent of the country’s economy. We employ local. We serve the local. We try to cater to the needs of the local,” said Insight owner Christine Khanna.

“We’re local. We’re right here with you. That’s how I see it,” said Samantha Dames, Make Beauty owner. “So to me, shopping small business is everything. I love the local stores and local grocers. The farmers market is where I frequently go. Like, anything local. Just support your own people.”

To help celebrate Small Business Saturday, Downtown’s small businesses are offering discounts, deals and the Shop Small QR Code Scavenger Hunt. Shoppers can download the Eventzee app and the first 100 shoppers who seek out and scan at least five QR Codes on Small Business Saturday will get a $20 gift card from Downtown Vision.

Some of the businesses participating include Mag’s Café, Chamblin’s Uptown and Sweet Pete’s Candy.